Making Pacific Beach streets cleaner and safer

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) — The community of Pacific Beach is launching a new campaign designed to make its streets cleaner and safer, but organizers hope there will be another benefit in helping those who are homeless.

The Pacific Beach Clean and Safe program was spearheaded by Councilwoman Lori Zapf, who kept hearing complaints about security, safety and problems caused by transients drifting in and out of Pacific Beach.

With support from the community, the Clean and Safe program was born. It's a one-year pilot effort that will focus on safety and keeping the streets clean.

