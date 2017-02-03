Names released of victims of fatal Lemon Grove crash, cause stil - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Names released of victims of fatal Lemon Grove crash, cause still under investigation

Posted: Updated:
Lizbeth Soto, 18 Lizbeth Soto, 18

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities released the names Friday of three young members of a Lemon Grove family killed in a collision at an intersection near Monterey Heights Park.

Lizbeth Soto, 18, was fatally injured along with her 12-year-old brother, Alexander, and 8-year-old niece, Camila Nava, when the 2006 Acura RSX sedan they were riding in was struck by a 2003 Dodge Durango at Massachusetts and Lemon Grove avenues shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Related Link: Investigation continues into cause of fatal Lemon Grove accident, child remains hospitalized with serious injury

Soto and the boy died at the scene. The girl was pronounced dead at Rady Children's Hospital about three hours later.

The 20-year-old driver of the Acura and another passenger in the car, a 4-year-old girl, were hospitalized for treatment of severe trauma, sheriff's Sgt. Jorge Dueno said. The man who had been driving the SUV was treated for less serious injuries.

Also killed in the collision were two of four family dogs in the Acura.

It was unclear which driver was at fault for the crash and whether criminal charges might result.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

  • NewsLATEST SAN DIEGO NEWSMore>>

  • San Diego weather goes from May Gray to May Cray'

    San Diego weather goes from May Gray to May Cray'

    Typically our weather pattern during this time of year is known as "May Gray." But thanks to this wild weather, KUSI Meteorologist Dave Scott has coined a new term to describe the current San Diego weather, May Cray'.  Sunday had record amounts of rainfall in certain parts of the county.  Rain, hail, snow and high winds were reported all over San Diego County. A rogue low pressure system has been spinning around San Diego and creating instability in the atmosph...More>>
    Typically our weather pattern during this time of year is known as "May Gray." But thanks to this wild weather, KUSI Meteorologist Dave Scott has coined a new term to describe the current San Diego weather, May Cray'.  Sunday had record amounts of rainfall in certain parts of the county.  Rain, hail, snow and high winds were reported all over San Diego County. A rogue low pressure system has been spinning around San Diego and creating instability in the atmosph...More>>

  • ISIS leader in Afghanistan was killed by U.S. and Afghan troops in raid on April 27

    ISIS leader in Afghanistan was killed by U.S. and Afghan troops in raid on April 27

    The ISIS leader in Afghanistan, Sheikh Abdul Hasib, was killed in an April 27 raid conducted by Afghan special security forces and US troops, Afghan and US authorities said Sunday

    More>>

    The ISIS leader in Afghanistan, Sheikh Abdul Hasib, was killed in an April 27 raid conducted by Afghan special security forces and US troops, Afghan and US authorities said Sunday

    More>>

  • Father Joe's Villages to provide shelter from rain for homeless San Diegans

    Two inclement weather homeless shelters in downtown San Diego will open their doors for a fifth day Monday.Two inclement weather homeless shelters in downtown San Diego will open their doors for a fifth day Monday.

    The Inclement Weather Shelter Program at Father Joe's Villages for homeless San Diegans has been activated by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the City of San Diego.

    More>>

    The Inclement Weather Shelter Program at Father Joe's Villages for homeless San Diegans has been activated by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the City of San Diego.

    More>>
    •   

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.