Names released of victims of fatal Lemon Grove crash, cause still under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities released the names Friday of three young members of a Lemon Grove family killed in a collision at an intersection near Monterey Heights Park.

Lizbeth Soto, 18, was fatally injured along with her 12-year-old brother, Alexander, and 8-year-old niece, Camila Nava, when the 2006 Acura RSX sedan they were riding in was struck by a 2003 Dodge Durango at Massachusetts and Lemon Grove avenues shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Related Link: Investigation continues into cause of fatal Lemon Grove accident, child remains hospitalized with serious injury

Soto and the boy died at the scene. The girl was pronounced dead at Rady Children's Hospital about three hours later.

The 20-year-old driver of the Acura and another passenger in the car, a 4-year-old girl, were hospitalized for treatment of severe trauma, sheriff's Sgt. Jorge Dueno said. The man who had been driving the SUV was treated for less serious injuries.

Also killed in the collision were two of four family dogs in the Acura.

It was unclear which driver was at fault for the crash and whether criminal charges might result.