Man killed in Ramona motorcycle collision identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities Friday released the name of an 83-year-old man killed in a motorcycle crash on a rural road west of Ramona.

John Morgan of Poway was riding his 2017 Yamaha to the north on Highland Valley Road in the unincorporated San Pasqual area when an oncoming 2006 Ford Crown Victoria drifted into his lane shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol and county Medical Examiner's Office.

The resulting head-on collision near Highland Trails Drive left Morgan fatally injured. He died at the scene of the crash.

The 36-year-old driver of the car suffered no injuries in the collision. He could face a vehicular-manslaughter charge upon completion of the CHP's investigation in the case, said Kevin Pearlstein, a spokesman for the state agency.