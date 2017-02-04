Federal judge suspends Trump immigration order

For all legal filings in The State of Washington & State Minnesota v. Trump, click here for the official document database

SEATTLE (KUSI) — A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked President Trump's immigrant order. This comes down as a protest is taking place down at the border against President Trump's executive order to build a border wall.

It blocks the so-called "travel ban," which suspended immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and indefinitely halted Syrian refugees from entering the U.S.

Federal Judge James Robart, who presides in Washington State, agreed with Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who claimed states do have the standing to challenge presidential order.

In fact, he rules not only do they have the standing, but that the executive orders were unconstitutional.

Therefore, his order Friday night can be applied nationally to stop the measures.

The White House initially called the judge's ruling "outrageous," but then removed that word in a revised statement, saying it intends as soon as possible to request an emergency stay of the federal judge's order.

Spokesman Sean Spicer said President Trump's executive order is intended to protect the American people and is lawful and appropriate.