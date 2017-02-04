Federal judge suspends Trump immigration order - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Federal judge suspends Trump immigration order

Posted: Updated:

For all legal filings in The State of Washington & State Minnesota v. Trump, click here for the official document database

SEATTLE (KUSI) — A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked President Trump's immigrant order. This comes down as a protest is taking place down at the border against President Trump's executive order to build a border wall. 

It blocks the so-called "travel ban," which suspended immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and indefinitely halted Syrian refugees from entering the U.S.

Federal Judge James Robart, who presides in Washington State, agreed with Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who claimed states do have the standing to challenge presidential order.

In fact, he rules not only do they have the standing, but that the executive orders were unconstitutional.

Therefore, his order Friday night can be applied nationally to stop the measures.

The White House initially called the judge's ruling "outrageous," but then removed that word in a revised statement, saying it intends as soon as possible to request an emergency stay of the federal judge's order.

Spokesman Sean Spicer said President Trump's executive order is intended to protect the American people and is lawful and appropriate.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

  • NewsLATEST SAN DIEGO NEWSMore>>

  • San Diego weather goes from May Gray to May Cray'

    San Diego weather goes from May Gray to May Cray'

    Typically our weather pattern during this time of year is known as "May Gray." But thanks to this wild weather, KUSI Meteorologist Dave Scott has coined a new term to describe the current San Diego weather, May Cray'.  Sunday had record amounts of rainfall in certain parts of the county.  Rain, hail, snow and high winds were reported all over San Diego County. A rogue low pressure system has been spinning around San Diego and creating instability in the atmosph...More>>
    Typically our weather pattern during this time of year is known as "May Gray." But thanks to this wild weather, KUSI Meteorologist Dave Scott has coined a new term to describe the current San Diego weather, May Cray'.  Sunday had record amounts of rainfall in certain parts of the county.  Rain, hail, snow and high winds were reported all over San Diego County. A rogue low pressure system has been spinning around San Diego and creating instability in the atmosph...More>>

  • ISIS leader in Afghanistan was killed by U.S. and Afghan troops in raid on April 27

    ISIS leader in Afghanistan was killed by U.S. and Afghan troops in raid on April 27

    The ISIS leader in Afghanistan, Sheikh Abdul Hasib, was killed in an April 27 raid conducted by Afghan special security forces and US troops, Afghan and US authorities said Sunday

    More>>

    The ISIS leader in Afghanistan, Sheikh Abdul Hasib, was killed in an April 27 raid conducted by Afghan special security forces and US troops, Afghan and US authorities said Sunday

    More>>

  • Father Joe's Villages to provide shelter from rain for homeless San Diegans

    Two inclement weather homeless shelters in downtown San Diego will open their doors for a fifth day Monday.Two inclement weather homeless shelters in downtown San Diego will open their doors for a fifth day Monday.

    The Inclement Weather Shelter Program at Father Joe's Villages for homeless San Diegans has been activated by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the City of San Diego.

    More>>

    The Inclement Weather Shelter Program at Father Joe's Villages for homeless San Diegans has been activated by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the City of San Diego.

    More>>
    •   

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.