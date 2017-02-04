Convertible crushed in crash with tractor trailer on I-805

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two people were rescued from vehicles that were involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer rig on a Serra Mesa freeway

Saturday, according to fire officials.

The California Highway Patrol was dispatched to the northbound side of Interstate 805, just north of Interstate 8 shortly after 11 a.m. That's where they found the two people trapped, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Spokeswoman Monica Munoz. The big rig had come to rest on one of the cars after colliding with a second car.

A large chuck of the freeway's cement center divide was broken off and there was also a fuel spill following the crash. That prompted a hazardous materials response team to be dispatched to the area.

The two victims were taken by ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where they are expected to make a full recovery, Munoz said. A SigAlert was activated by the CHP as traffic began to back up in the area in both directions. It has since been cleared.

