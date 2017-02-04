Motorcyclist, passenger seriously injured in suspected DUI-relat - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist, passenger seriously injured in suspected DUI-related crash

OCEANSIDE (KUS) — A speeding motorcyclist who was suspected by police of being under the influence of alcohol failed to make a curve Saturday morning in Oceanside and crashed, leaving himself and his passenger seriously injured, police said.

Oceanside Police officers responded to North Pacific Street near Breakwater Way at 1:45 a.m., where a 46-year-old man and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman, wear found lying near the wreckage, according to Sgt. Richard Schickel.

The two were riding northbound on a 2003 Harley-Davidson when it hit a curb, ejecting them both. They sustained serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to a hospital trauma center, Schickel said.

"Both are expected to survive their injuries,'' Schickel said. "Alcohol and speed are factors.'

The Oceanside Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team was conducting the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash was asked to call accident investigator Gabriel Cobian at (760) 435-4989.

