San Diego People: The border wall; does it work?

President Donald Trump is making good on his campaign promise, and in January he signed an executive order directing that federal funds be used to build a wall along the border of Mexico. He wants planning and funding to get underway immediately, and he wants an additional 5000 border agents hired. Former Congressman Duncan Hunter joined San Diego People to take a deep dive into the details of the border wall. 

