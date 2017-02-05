Coaster train collides with SUV, motorist seriously injured - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Coaster train collides with SUV, motorist seriously injured

DEL MAR (KUSI) —  A southbound Coaster commuter train hit an SUV at a street crossing in Del Mar, and the driver was hospitalized with serious injuries, San Diego County sheriff's deputies said. The collision was shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Coast Boulevard, where it crosses the railroad tracks, according to Deputy Marcus Levine.

"The southbound Coaster train was traveling at about 49 to 50 mph when the collision occurred,'' Levine said. "The driver of the SUV entered the path of the southbound train while the crossing arms at the intersection were down, along with the sounding of the train's horn.''

The SUV driver was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla to be treated for his injuries. All train service was halted while deputies conducted their investigation.

The Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit was handling the investigation and asked anyone with information about the case to call the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

