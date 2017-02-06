Armed men rob Rancho Bernardo gas station - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Armed men rob Rancho Bernardo gas station

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities were searching for two men Monday who robbed a convenience store in Rancho Bernardo overnight.

The gunmen entered the Circle K convenient store on Rancho Bernardo Road around 2:15 a.m. and demanded cash from the store clerk, according to San Diego Police.

The two men fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash but dropped money and other items as they ran from the store, police said.

Police described both suspects as Hispanic, between 25 to 30 years old with a medium build, standing at 5 feet 5 inches or 5 feet 6 inches tall. Both were dressed in dark clothing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Diego Police. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

