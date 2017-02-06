Up to 8 vehicle-crash snarls I-805 traffic near Mesa College

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 805 in Serra Mesa snarled traffic during the morning commute Monday.

Up to eight vehicles were involved in the crash in the northbound lanes near Mesa College Drive shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The accident left three lanes blocked and a SigAlert was issued. All lanes were reopened just before 7:30 a.m.