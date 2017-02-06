Up to 8 vehicle-crash snarls I-805 traffic near Mesa College - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Up to 8 vehicle-crash snarls I-805 traffic near Mesa College

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 805 in Serra Mesa snarled traffic during the morning commute Monday.

Up to eight vehicles were involved in the crash in the northbound lanes near Mesa College Drive shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The accident left three lanes blocked and a SigAlert was issued. All lanes were reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.