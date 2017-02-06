Three-hour Oceanside SWAT standoff ends in surrender

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Accusations were flying Wednesday following President Trump's unexpected decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.More>>
Accusations were flying Wednesday following President Trump's unexpected decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.More>>
The Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations has taken over the department after President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.More>>
The Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations has taken over the department after President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.More>>
The California Coastal Commission met in San Diego Wednesday to hear public comment on what should be done about nuclear waste currently being stored at San Onofre, but the some say the Coastal Commission wasn't listening.More>>
The California Coastal Commission met in San Diego Wednesday to hear public comment on what should be done about nuclear waste currently being stored at San Onofre, but some say the Coastal Commission wasn't listening.More>>
A dedication ceremony is scheduled Tuesday in Poway for an 11-foot-high statue honoring deceased Hall of Fame baseball player Tony Gwynn.More>>
A dedication ceremony is scheduled Tuesday in Poway for an 11-foot-high statue honoring deceased Hall of Fame baseball player Tony Gwynn.More>>
FBI Director James Comey was fired Tuesday after members of President Donald Trump's administration recommended his removal.More>>
FBI Director James Comey was fired Tuesday after members of President Donald Trump's administration recommended his removal.More>>
Deputies were pursuing a wanted suspect on Barona Reservation Wednesday.More>>
Deputies were pursuing a wanted suspect on Barona Reservation Wednesday.More>>
Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas has some new projects coming up. She joins GMSD to discuss her new beauty line with San Diego-based company Beauty Bakerie, the new Barbie based off of her and what else may be in her future.More>>
Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas has some new projects coming up. She joins GMSD to discuss her new beauty line with San Diego-based company Beauty Bakerie, the new Barbie based off of her and what else may be in her future.More>>
A motorist was killed in a crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, authorities said Wednesday.More>>
A motorist was killed in a crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, authorities said Wednesday.More>>
A woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony DUI charges.More>>
A woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony DUI charges.More>>
Authorities publicly identified a 42-year-old San Diego man Tuesday who was killed when his car struck an SUV that overturned in an earlier DUI crash on a rain-slick stretch of Interstate 15 near Rancho Penasquitos.More>>
Authorities publicly identified a 42-year-old San Diego man Tuesday who was killed when his car struck an SUV that overturned in an earlier DUI crash on a rain-slick stretch of Interstate 15 near Rancho Penasquitos.More>>