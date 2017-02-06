North County carpool lane project to close I-5 lanes this week - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

North County carpool lane project to close I-5 lanes this week

Posted: Updated:

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — North County motorists can expect reduced lanes during the overnight hours this week, beginning Monday evening, on Manchester Avenue at Interstate 5, according to Caltrans.

Workers need to locate utility lines in the area as they continue with the early stages of the Build NCC — for North Coast Corridor — project. The closures will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday night, and traffic direction will be in place, Caltrans said.

The Build NCC project includes extending the carpool lanes on Interstate 5 in each direction through Encinitas and Carlsbad; double-tracking the rail line from Cardiff-by-the-Sea to Solana Beach; replacing the highway and rail bridges at the San Elijo and Batiquitos lagoons; restoring the San Elijo Lagoon; and  constructing nearly 10 miles of new bike and pedestrian trails.

Construction on the first phase is expected to be completed by 2021. 

