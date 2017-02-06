Man who died after falling from fourth-story window identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities Monday released the name of a 25-year-old Rolando man who died over the weekend, apparently after falling out a window at his fourth-floor apartment.

Patrol officers responding to an emergency call shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday found Untyuan Smith unconscious in a courtyard at a residential complex in the 4600 block of 63rd Street, according to San Diego police.

Medics took Smith to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives contacted and questioned two men in Smith's residence, identified as his 23-year-old roommate, Ahmed Parr, and 24-year-old Brady Cronin. Both were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Preliminary evidence suggested that the victim had fallen to his death from his apartment, Lt. Mike Holden said.

"The circumstances surrounding Smith's death (are) still considered suspicious, and the investigation is ongoing,'' the lieutenant said Monday afternoon.