Escondido man accused of killing mother with hammer arraigned, b - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Escondido man accused of killing mother with hammer arraigned, bail set at $2 million

Posted: Updated:
55-year-old Rebecca Apodaca 55-year-old Rebecca Apodaca
25-year-old David McGee 25-year-old David McGee

VISTA (KUSI) — The man accused of killing his mother with a claw hammer in an Escondido apartment was arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree murder and is being held in lieu of $2 million.

25-year-old David McGee allegedly killed his mother at an Escondido apartment and inflicted non-life-threatening injuries on himself.

Officers sent to investigate a report of a possibly deceased person at an address on North Hickory Street near East Washington Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday initially found McGee suffering from wounds that were later determined to be self-inflicted.

He was detained "due to his injuries and suspicious nature of the call," Escondido police Lt. Justin Murphy said.

Inside the apartment, authorities found the body of McGee's mother, 55-year-old Rebecca Apodaca, who had suffered injuries consistent with being the
victim of homicide, Murphy said.

McGee was then placed under arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder and was taken to Palomar Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, Murphy
said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.