Escondido man accused of killing mother with hammer arraigned, bail set at $2 million

VISTA (KUSI) — The man accused of killing his mother with a claw hammer in an Escondido apartment was arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree murder and is being held in lieu of $2 million.

25-year-old David McGee allegedly killed his mother at an Escondido apartment and inflicted non-life-threatening injuries on himself.

Officers sent to investigate a report of a possibly deceased person at an address on North Hickory Street near East Washington Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday initially found McGee suffering from wounds that were later determined to be self-inflicted.

He was detained "due to his injuries and suspicious nature of the call," Escondido police Lt. Justin Murphy said.

Inside the apartment, authorities found the body of McGee's mother, 55-year-old Rebecca Apodaca, who had suffered injuries consistent with being the

victim of homicide, Murphy said.

McGee was then placed under arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder and was taken to Palomar Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, Murphy

said.