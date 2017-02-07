'Million Dollar Alley' sells products, delivers supplies to stor - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

'Million Dollar Alley' sells products, delivers supplies to stores around the world

By Brandi Williams
ENCINITAS (KUSI) — An Encinitas alley might be San Diego's best kept secret. It is filled with successful businesses and shops that provide products to stores all over the world.

Behind the stores on Highway 101 is something local business owners call, "Million Dollar Alley."

From Encinitas Boulevard, Queen Eileen's looks like a hodge-podge retailer filled with unique gifts and sweet surprises. But the real surprise is what's behind the doors: A multi-million dollar business that provides products to shops all over the world.

Eileen set up shop in Encinitas eight years ago, which has since lead her to opening seven stores in San Diego and Palm Desert.

Now, they have 17 stores based around the warehouse. 

The alley is filled with extremely successful businesses who supply everything from home goods to jewelry. 

Who would have thought that some of the world's most successful businesses would be behind these doors.

"I would say that no body has any idea what goes on back here. We're providing clothing all over Mexico, the Caribbean, and Hawaii. It's all resort weather, if it's warm there, we most likely ship there," said owner, Eileen Burke

Her products are purchased from Bali with local employees there who make all of her clothing and jewelry. Now, with the business's success, her employees in Bali are able to provide for their families.

Her long time business partner in Bali is putting the finishing touches on her newly bought home this week.

"Being able to give back to the housewives of Bali, has been heartfelt for not only us, but all employees," Burke said. 

