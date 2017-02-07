Lemon Grove homeowner shoots intruder, second suspect missing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A shooting during a break-in at a home in Lemon Grove early Tuesday left one suspect dead, the homeowner's adult son wounded and a second suspect sought by authorities.

Two armed intruders broke into the home on Edding Drive near Mount Vernon Street for unknown reasons and confronted the 44-year-old homeowner, Francisco Suarez Sr., and his 22-year-old son, Francisco Suarez Jr., shortly before 2 a.m. A scuffle ensued in which the homeowner's son and one of the suspects were shot, sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.

The mortally wounded suspect — who may have been a 14-year-old boy — died at the scene and his companion fled, Nelson said.

Deputies arrived to find Francisco Suarez Jr. in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the lieutenant.

The victim's father was not injured, Nelson said.

The name of the suspect who was killed was not immediately available.

The motive for the break-in was unclear but "based on the situation and the evidence we have thus far, it may have been a robbery but we have to conduct a complete investigation in order to determine what happened," Lt. Nelson said.

Authorities continued to search for the second suspect, who fled from the scene before deputies arrived, Lt. Nelson said. No description was made available.

One block of Edding Drive was blocked off Tuesday morning during the investigation. It did not appear that area residents were placed on lockdown.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 974-2321 or (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.