Lemon Grove homeowner shoots intruder, second suspect missing - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Lemon Grove homeowner shoots intruder, second suspect missing

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A shooting during a break-in at a home in Lemon Grove early Tuesday left one suspect dead, the homeowner's adult son wounded and a second suspect sought by authorities.

Two armed intruders broke into the home on Edding Drive near Mount Vernon Street for unknown reasons and confronted the 44-year-old homeowner, Francisco Suarez Sr., and his 22-year-old son, Francisco Suarez Jr., shortly before 2 a.m. A scuffle ensued in which the homeowner's son and one of the suspects were shot, sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.

The mortally wounded suspect — who may have been a 14-year-old boy — died at the scene and his companion fled, Nelson said.

Deputies arrived to find Francisco Suarez Jr. in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the lieutenant.

The victim's father was not injured, Nelson said.

The name of the suspect who was killed was not immediately available.

The motive for the break-in was unclear but "based on the situation and the evidence we have thus far, it may have been a robbery but we have to conduct a complete investigation in order to determine what happened," Lt. Nelson said. 

Authorities continued to search for the second suspect, who fled from the scene before deputies arrived, Lt. Nelson said. No description was made available. 

One block of Edding Drive was blocked off Tuesday morning during the investigation. It did not appear that area residents were placed on lockdown. 

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 974-2321 or (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.