San Diego City Council approves local State of Emergency after last month's powerful storms

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The City Council Tuesday ratified a local emergency proclamation issued by San Diego officials because of damage from last month's powerful storms.

City officials said last week that damage and other costs to the municipal government could top $5 million.

According to the city, the rains caused widespread flooding, wind damage and debris flows throughout the area and led authorities to carry out swiftwater rescue operations, traffic control, debris removal, clearing and repairing of storm drains, and tree and mud removal.

The proclamation, and an emergency declaration for all of San Diego County previously issued by Gov. Jerry Brown, make the city eligible for state funds.

An initial damage estimate ranges from $4.6 million to $5.1 million and is based on preliminary reports, so the total could wind up being more or less. State grants would offset 75 percent of city costs.

The item was passed unanimously, without comment, as part of the council's consent calendar.