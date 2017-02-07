Authorities seek public's help in locating missing at-risk man - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Authorities seek public's help in locating missing at-risk man

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities sought the public's help today to find a 77-year-old man who went missing after leaving his home in southeastern San Diego to go for a walk earlier this week.

Richard Thompson was last seen as he was leaving for his walk around noon on Sunday, according to San Diego police. He does not have a history of running away or disappearing, but is known to travel by bus and trolley. Thompson is white, 5 feet 7 and about 110 pounds with white hair, brown eyes and a moustache. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, dark jeans, black shoes, a blue baseball cap and glasses.

Anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts was asked to call police at (619) 531-2000 or (619) 531-2277.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.