El Capitan High School in Lakeside cancels classes due to electrical outage

LAKESIDE (KUSI) — A car crash that resulted in an electrical outage Tuesday in Lakeside prompted the cancellation of classes at El Capitan High School for the day.

A driver lost control of a car that sheared a power pole and downed wires near the Ashwood Street campus shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The non-injury crash knocked out power to the high school and one other utility customer in the area. San Diego Gas & Electric estimated that service would be restored by about 3 p.m.

Around 8:30 a.m., Grossmont Union High School District spokeswoman Catherine Martin said via Twitter that El Capitan High School students were being released. Students who rode the bus were taken to Grossmont High School for parent pick-up.

Ashwood Street was closed between Mapleview Street and Willow Road, according to the CHP.