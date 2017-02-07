El Capitan High School in Lakeside cancels classes due to electr - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

El Capitan High School in Lakeside cancels classes due to electrical outage

Posted: Updated:

LAKESIDE (KUSI) — A car crash that resulted in an electrical outage Tuesday in Lakeside prompted the cancellation of classes at El Capitan High School for the day.

A driver lost control of a car that sheared a power pole and downed wires near the Ashwood Street campus shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The non-injury crash knocked out power to the high school and one other utility customer in the area. San Diego Gas & Electric estimated that service would be restored by about 3 p.m.

Around 8:30 a.m., Grossmont Union High School District spokeswoman Catherine Martin said via Twitter that El Capitan High School students were being released. Students who rode the bus were taken to Grossmont High School for parent pick-up.

Ashwood Street was closed between Mapleview Street and Willow Road, according to the CHP.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.