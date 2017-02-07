FEEL STUCK? DO YOU NEED A CAREER COACH?

There are times you may feel that you are stuck in a phase of your career and are thinking about how to better it or make a change. But what are the best ways to make those changes?

Perhaps you might find great support in teaming up with a good career coach! Next question on your mind — What is a career coach and how do you know if they are a good match?

Career coaches help you prepare to find that new job, and/or career. They can be a great source of support while you transition to your new passion. They can help you make the proper decisions for your next step. Whether that be changing industries, starting a new business or just honing in your skills to perform better at the job you currently hold.

Problem is, it can be hard to determine which coach is a good fit for you and if what they offer is quality. Some coaches are great at helping you, and others are totally winging it by Googling exactly what you're Googling. So what should you look for when choosing a career coach?

Just about anyone can call themselves a career coach. How do you know who to choose? Most important piece of advice I can offer you is "Do Your Research". Here are a few things that might help you search in the right direction.

Start with recommendations from your friends and colleagues. Your network might be one of the strongest ways to find someone reputable.

Online presence: A great way in today's world, to learn about a potential Career coach is social media. Look for coaches who've built their online brand. If they are not on social media and LinkedIn, they are not very relevant as a coach. Also make sure to review their web site. Look for customer testimonials, certifications they have received and professional organizations they are members of.

Experience and Specialization: Finding a coach that they have several years of experience as a coach are a major plus.

Ask yourself - do you want to start with someone who's two months into it their career, or someone who will have the experience to support you on your career path? In addition, consider the coach's experience in successfully helping people with your specific need. You should be able to tell a coach's specialization from their website, whether it's job searching, starting a business and so on.

Training & Workshops: A great coach should also be considered a great leader. Are they experienced in training, or hold successful workshops?

Red flags: Beware of coaches who promise you a dream job, make you pay a substantial fee upfront or have you sign long contracts.

How much do career coaches cost? Good coaches aren't cheap and depending on the coach and their experience. Rates will certainly vary and remember, if this is a choice you make — consider this an investment in yourself and your future.

Each coach will have their own specific way of working. Just make sure you ask them questions pertinent to your goals and aspirations. Know your time together will involve homework and of course my favorite topic, "Networking". Keep a positive and open mind. Be willing!

www.manpowersandiego.com