City leaders unveil renovated Lyceum Theatre

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — City and arts leaders Tuesday cut the ribbon on the renovated Lyceum Theatre, the performing arts venue beneath Horton Plaza in downtown San Diego.

The $3.9 million project gave the Lyceum a new lobby with improved concessions spaces, upgraded restrooms and a new cafe. The work over the past year was the most extensive at the theater since it opened 30 years ago.

"San Diego's arts community has developed a reputation for the quality of its performances, including the many that occur within Lyceum Theatres each year,'' Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.

"We are fortunate to have a city that so clearly values the contributions the arts make toward our quality of life, as evidenced by investments like this renovation which will allow future generations to explore one of San Diego's hidden treasures,'' he said.

The project was one of the last in San Diego to have been funded by the redevelopment system that was abolished by the state in 2011. Certain projects that were already in the planning process at the time were allowed to continue.

The two-stage playhouse is the home of the San Diego Repertory Theatre, which conducted its 40th anniversary season amidst the construction.

"We can't think of a better way to wrap up an unforgettable year for `The Rep' than with the successful completion of this renovation,'' said co-founding Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse.

"The Rep has always prided itself on creating programming that makes San Diego a more inclusive, progressive and enlightened place to call home,'' Woodhouse said. "We're thrilled that the mission will now be reflected in our physical space with one of the most audience-friendly lobbies in San Diego.''

At 5:30 p.m., a free public open house will get underway, featuring a performance by San Diego jazz trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos.

