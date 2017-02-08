Dry, warm weather returns before another bout of rain - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Dry, warm weather returns before another bout of rain

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The County of San Diego has dried up following a few days of showers, but cooler weather with the possibility of rain is expected to return.

A ridge of high pressure moving in to the area has cleared rain clouds from the area and is expected to bring fairly warm temperatures Wednesday. Some fog is reaching into inland valleys early Monday. Some clouds may be visible throughout the day, but no rain will fall.

Dry conditions will continue until Thursday, but by Friday afternoon a trough of low pressure returns. Light rain, gusty winds and cooler weather will return late Friday into early Saturday.

Wednesday's high temperatures are expected to be 67 to 72 degrees at the beaches, 71 to 76 in the valleys, 68 to 74 in the mountains and 78 to 83 in the deserts.

