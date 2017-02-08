Suspect arrested in fatal Spring Valley hit-and-run - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspect arrested in fatal Spring Valley hit-and-run

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) — An 18-year-old man was behind bars today in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Spring Valley. Andrew Wesam Thouzen of El Cajon was allegedly behind the wheel of a northbound 2000 Mercedes-Benz sedan that hit the 75-year-old man as the victim was walking across Sweetwater Road near Tyler Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Following the fatal impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area, CHP public-affairs Officer Kevin Pearlstein said.

The victim, whose name has been withheld pending family notification, died at the scene of the accident.

A short time later, officers found Thouzen and the car believed to have been involved in the accident at an apartment complex on nearby Troy Street and took the suspect into custody, according to Pearlstein.

Thouzen was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run causing death. He was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

