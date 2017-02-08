Second intruder in Lemon Grove home invasion remains at large - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Second intruder in Lemon Grove home invasion remains at large

Posted: Updated:

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) — A suspect in an East County home invasion that ended in a shootout that left his accomplice dead and a resident wounded remained at large early Wednesday.

The suspect sought by authorities was one of two gun-wielding men who entered a house in the 2400 block of Edding Drive in Lemon Grove shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday and confronted the 44-year-old homeowner, Francisco Suarez Sr., and his 22-year-old son, Francisco Suarez Jr., according to sheriff's officials.

A scuffle ensued in which one of the intruders shot the younger victim, whose father then returned fire.

Related Link: Lemon Grove homeowner shoots intruder, second suspect missing

The wounded suspect died at the scene, and his accomplice fled, according to sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson. A description of the second suspect was not immediately available.

Deputies arrived to find Francisco Suarez Jr. in his front yard, suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of trauma that was not considered life-threatening. The older victim was unhurt, Nelson said.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 974-2321 or (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be submitted
to Cime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.