Second intruder in Lemon Grove home invasion remains at large

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced a new partnership Friday to help local legal immigrants working in the city become naturalized citizens.More>>
More than 10,000 San Diego State University students will graduate this weekend in seven commencement ceremonies beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday in Viejas Arena on campus, school officials said.More>>
The Republican National Committee is in Coronado for the third and final day of their annual spring meeting and it hasn't been without protest.More>>
Morning fog is stretching from the coast to San Diego County's valleys Friday but will clear mid-morning to mostly sunny skies.More>>
A special "Blue Mass" was held Thursday night as part of a blessing for our local first responders.More>>
The connector ramp from northbound state Route 163 to eastbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley will be closed overnight for road work.More>>
One of three apparent drug-overdose victims found dead inside a Vista home was publicly identified Friday.More>>
A motorcyclist led authorities on a chase from Whittier to San Diego tonight before being arrested.More>>
People gathered on the Harbor Thursday for Blues Music and a whole 'lotta crawfish.More>>
With the help of a very generous donor, San Diego Animal Advocates is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for torturing two huskies recently in Oceanside.More>>
