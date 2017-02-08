Three San Ysidro district schools halt water use after discovery - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Three San Ysidro district schools halt water use after discovery of contaminants

Posted: Updated:

SAN YSIDRO (KUSI) — The San Ysidro School District is investigating the water quality at three schools in its district after the discovery of lead, copper and bacteria in water at one of the district's schools.

High levels of contaminants were found in the water at Smythe Elementary last October, prompting testing at all seven of the district’s schools. Water use was suspended last week at three schools — Smythe Elementary School, San Ysidro Middle School and La Mirada Elementary School.

San Ysidro School District Superintendent Julio Fonesca said he decided to shut off the water for the school after a blue-green discoloration was seen in the water at Smythe Elementary. Testing discovered above normal traces of lead, copper and bacteria. 

Students at the three schools will drink only bottled water as an “abundance of precaution” until all issues are resolved, Fonesca said. Water is expected to be restored at Smythe Elementary later this month. 

Fonseca believes that contamination is due to outdated pipes in the district’s older schools and is not a problem with the Otay Water District.

