83-year-old Korean War veteran to receive honorary high school diploma

The family of 6-year-old Lennox, who was severely injured after a hit-and-run driver slammed into the family's vehicle on their way home from Disneyland, is awake and continues to recover.More>>
More than 10,000 San Diego State University students will graduate this weekend in seven commencement ceremonies beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday in Viejas Arena on campus, school officials said.More>>
The Republican National Committee is in Coronado for the third and final day of their annual spring meeting and it hasn't been without protest.More>>
Congressman Darrell Issa (R-49) joined GMSD Friday to discuss his vote on health care, the decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, what will happen to nuclear waste at San Onofre and more.More>>
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced a new partnership Friday to help local legal immigrants working in the city become naturalized citizens.More>>
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the suspect killed Wednesday in a sheriff-involved shooting on the Barona Ranch Indian Reservation.More>>
An out-of-control vehicle slammed into a Miramar-area insurance office Friday, leaving one person injured and prompting a precautionary evacuation of the damaged building.More>>
A man who murdered his younger brother on the front lawn of the victim's home in Allied Gardens will be sent to Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino, a judge ruled Friday.More>>
The connector ramp from northbound state Route 163 to eastbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley will be closed overnight for road work.More>>
One of three apparent drug-overdose victims found dead inside a Vista home was publicly identified Friday.More>>
