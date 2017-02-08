Sen. Jeff Sessions officially confirmed as next attorney general

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general is officially confirmed. Senator Jeff Sessions was confirmed in a final vote Wednesday, despite attempts by Senate Democrats to slow down the process.

Senator Sessions was confirmed in a 52-47 vote. On Tuesday, the Senate voted to advance Senator Sessions's nomination, marking the end of a Democratic filibuster.

It came after a rare move by the GOP to silence Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren on the Senate floor for violating the rules of decorum by attacking a fellow senator.

Warren tried to read a 1986 letter from Martin Luther King's widow, Corerra Scott King, who objected to Sessions's nomination to a federal judgeship, accusing the Republican of trying to, "intimidate and frighten elderly black voters," when he was a U.S. attorney.

Republicans strongly objected.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked about the letter in a presser on Wednesday.

"Well obviously we have a lot of respect for her and the sacrifices that she made and the sacrifices that frankly she endured in her life. But I would respectfully disagree with her assessment of Senator Sessions then and now," Secretary Spicer said. "His record on civil and voting rights I think is outstanding. And like Arlen Specter, the late Arlen Specter, I can only hope that if she was still with us today, that after getting to know him and to see his record and his commitment to voting civil rights that she would share the same view that Senator Specter did where he said 'although I voted against him, getting to know the man that is now, I regret that vote. And I would hope that if she was still with us today that she would share that sentiment because Senator Sessions' record both as - as U.S. Attorney for Alabama as attorney general and as senator has been one that has stood up for voting rights, he prosecuted the Klan - the Klan."

Sessions won unanimous backing from Senate Republicans and picked up the support of one Democrat, Joe Machin of West Virginia.