The San Diego Botanic Garden is teaming up with the Rancho Coastal Humane Society for our fifth annual “5K Paw Walk in the Garden.” Both organizations will be benefiting from this event.

Participants will follow a 5K walk through the 37-acre garden with their dog(s) in tow.



The route winds through our spectacular garden areas including California Native Plants, Australia, the Canary Islands, Hawaii, bamboo, tropical fruit, and palm canyon. Due to the construction at the Hamilton Children’s Garden, we will be starting this event at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum (across Ecke Ranch Road from Hamilton Children’s Garden).

Saturday is the biggest dog walking day in San Diego County,” according to Nick Winfrey, RCHS Vice President of Planning and Development. “At the 5K Paw Walk in the Garden dog walkers can do something they’re already planning to do, but this is the only day of the year when they can walk their pets in the San Diego Botanic Garden.”

“It started as an inside joke but now it’s true,” says Sam Beukema, Education and Events Manager for the Garden. “The 5K Paw Walk in the Garden is the walk that every dog is begging to go on. Once they’ve been to a Paw Walk dogs get excited just driving by the entrance to the Botanic Garden. They love it here!”

Walkers can go the full 5 kilometers / 3.1 miles, but that’s optional. It’s not competitive. You don’t need a dog or other animal to participate.

In addition to the “Peanut Butter and Cream Cheese Challenges” there will be pet products, food (for people), treats (for dogs), information and displays for animal lovers, a pet first aid station, and (of course) dogs! Registered walkers will have full access to San Diego Botanic Garden until 2:00.

There are only a few rules. Here are the main ones:

* Dogs must be kept on leash at all times.

* No leashes longer than 6 feet (including retractable leashes.)

* No dogs in heat.

* Owners must clean up after their dog.

* Limit two dogs per person. Really. We mean it. No more than two per person.

* Dogs must be up to date on vaccinations.

Register for the Fifth Annual 5K Paw Walk in the Garden online at http://www.sdpets.org or http://www.sdbgarden.org. Day of event registration starts at 7:30 AM and the first paw crosses the starting line at 9:00 AM.