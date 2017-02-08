Man accused in Oceanside SWAT standoff pleads not guilty to mult - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man accused in Oceanside SWAT standoff pleads not guilty to multiple charges

VISTA (KUSI) — A man accused of blasting a shotgun inside his Oceanside apartment and holding police and a SWAT team at bay for about three hours pleaded not guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Robert Bredeweg, 63, was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Oceanside police said Bredeweg may have been despondent over a family issue when he allegedly began shooting inside his apartment in the 500 block of North Freeman Street near Sportfisher Drive shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers evacuated nearby residents as a standoff ensued, said OPD Lt. Matt Cole.

Crisis negotiators were able to persuade Bredeweg to surrender and exit his apartment around 4:30 p.m. No one was injured, Cole said.

Bredeweg will be back in court Feb. 17 for a readiness conference and Feb. 22 for a preliminary hearing. He faces 11 years and four months in state prison if convicted, said prosecutor Jared Coleman.

