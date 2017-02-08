Pine Valley man accused of murdering neighbor with Samurai sword - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Pine Valley man accused of murdering neighbor with Samurai sword pleads guilty to murder charge

Posted: Updated:

EL CAJON (KUSI) — A Pine Valley man who fatally stabbed a neighbor with a 3-foot Samurai sword during an alcohol-fueled argument on the property where they both lived pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter.

Douglas Kell, 21, will be sentenced to six years in state prison at a hearing March 13.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the 8000 block of Valley View Trail about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2016, after a neighbor reported hearing loud noises and some sort of altercation coming from a nearby home.

When they arrived, deputies found the lifeless body of 28-year-old Donnie Chip lying in the yard of a home.

Prosecutors said Kell and Chip got into an argument that turned into a wrestling match.

Deputy District Attorney John Cross said it was unclear exactly what the two men were arguing about.

Chip was stabbed in the chest after Kell retrieved the Samurai sword from inside his house, the prosecutor said.

The victim and the defendant were not roommates but lived on the same property, Cross said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.