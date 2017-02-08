San Diego law enforcement continue search for cellphone robbery suspects

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators with the San Diego Police Department’s Robbery Unit were asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two unknown suspects wanted for the robbery of cellular phone businesses in the City of San Diego.

Case #1: January 27, 2017 – Metro PCS, 4202 El Cajon Boulevard

Case #2: January 30, 2017 – Metro PCS, 3458 Adams Avenue

Case #3: February 1, 2017 – Metro PCS, 1840 Coronado Avenue

In case #1, one suspect entered the business with a semi-automatic handgun, threatened the store employees and demanded cellular phones.

In case #2, two suspects entered the store with handguns, threatened the employees and demanded cellular phones.

In case #3, only suspect #1 entered the store armed with a pistol and a Taser. The suspect is thought to be using a vehicle driven by an accomplice.

Suspect’s Description:

Related Link: Gunman robs Metro PCS store in Rolando area

Suspect #1: Hispanic or light skin Black male, 30s, 5’07”-5’09” tall, medium to chunky build. In case #1, he was wearing a black cloth or mask covering his face, dark sunglasses, a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. He is armed with a black semi-auto handgun.

Suspect #2: Hispanic or light skin Black male, 25-30, 5’11”-6’00” tall, thin to medium build. In case #2, he was wearing a black cloth or mask covering his face, dark sunglasses, a dark hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.



Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is asked to call the SDPD’s Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.