Gunman robs Metro PCS store in Rolando area - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Gunman robs Metro PCS store in Rolando area

Posted: Updated:
Gunman robs Metro PCS store in Rolando area Gunman robs Metro PCS store in Rolando area

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A gunman robbed a Metro PCS store Wednesday in the Rolando area of San Diego.

The suspect, holding a handgun, walked into the store at 6686 El Cajon Blvd. about 5:20 p.m. and demanded cellphones from an employee, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

Related Link: San Diego law enforcement continue search for cellphone robbery suspects

The gunman took phones and money from the employee, who was then ordered, along with a customer, to walk to the back of the store, while the suspect made his getaway, Heims said.

The robber, whose face was covered with a red scarf, was described as Hispanic, in his late 20s, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 to 140 pounds. He spoke with a thick accent and was wearing a hooded green jacket and red shoes.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.