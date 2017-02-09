Ramona camel farm gets ready for monthly shows this weekend - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Ramona camel farm gets ready for monthly shows this weekend

By Brandi Williams
RAMONA (KUSI) — In East County, there's a farm with animals we don't see very often in San Diego. It's called the Oasis Camel Dairy Farm.

Fifteen years ago, Nancy and Gil Riegler answered an ad in the newspaper for someone looking to relocate four baby camels. Gil picked them up, brought them to his 30-acre ranch in Ramona and officially turned the property into a Camel Dairy Farm.

There are more than 20 camels at the farm, including a 2-week-old female. You can meet her this weekend during their monthly animal even, which is open to the public.

The females who have had babies produce milk and Nancy and Gil then turn that milk into products that they make and sell right on the farm.

The two-day even takes place this Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. 

