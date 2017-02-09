State Water Board extending current water conservation regulations

POWAY (KUSI) — It's official. Even after all the recent rainfall, California is still in a drought.

The State Water Resource Board extending water restrictions, although many in San Diego disagree.

Residents in Poway don't think they should have to follow more restrictions. Since October, San Diego County has gotten eight inches of rain, but after being in a drought for five years, regulators are remaining cautious.

This means that water bills will remain where they are and the restrictions stay in place. For now, people cannot waste water, such as watering your lawn after it rains, hosing off driveways or over watering.