Dense fog reduces visibility for San Diego coastline, valleys

A grassroots movement to “roll back” Governor Jerry Brown’s gas tax increase is underway in California.More>>
A state assembly bill that cracks down on the sale of children for sex is one step closer to passage.More>>
After another weekend of stormy conditions in San Diego County that caused even more sewage to spill into the waters off Imperial Beach and the Tijuana River Valley, California State Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) visited and toured the contaminated sites on Friday in an effort to help find solutions to end the spills.More>>
The nation is still responding to the sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey.More>>
The family of 6-year-old Lennox, who was severely injured after a hit-and-run driver slammed into the family's vehicle on their way home from Disneyland, is awake and continues to recover.More>>
Police are searching for a motorist involved in a hit-and run suspect who fled the scene and left one woman with life-threatening injuries Friday.More>>
It was a big night Friday for the San Diego Mesa College Fashion Department. They held their annual Golden Scissors Fashion Show for the 36th year in a row.More>>
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Friday for the ocean shoreline at Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach.More>>
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the suspect killed Wednesday in a sheriff-involved shooting on the Barona Ranch Indian Reservation.More>>
An out-of-control vehicle slammed into a Miramar-area insurance office Friday, leaving one person injured and prompting a precautionary evacuation of the damaged building.More>>
