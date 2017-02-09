Masked men rob two San Diego gas stations at gunpoint - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Masked men rob two San Diego gas stations at gunpoint

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two masked men robbed convenience stores near Miramar and in Grantville at gunpoint early Thursday.

Two gun-wielding robbers wearing black skull masks, black clothing and gloves demanded cash from an employee at the Shell gas station at the corner of Miramar and Kearny Mesa roads shortly before 2:30 a.m. They took cash and cigarettes, then fled northbound on Kearny Mesa Road, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

Less than 30 minutes later, the pair robbed a 7-Eleven store on San Diego Mission Road near Rancho Mission Road in a similar fashion. They escaped with money, cigarettes and lottery tickets, Heims said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.