Flights canceled, delayed at Lindbergh Field due to fog

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Several flights at San Diego International Airport were canceled or delayed as a blanket of thick fog covered the San Diego area, preventing planes from taking off.

The flight board began lighting up with delays and cancellations early Thursday. San Diego International Airport officials recommended travelers to check their flight information before heading to the airport.

Travelers: Dense fog may impact travel, please check flight status with airline before coming to the airport. — San Diego Airport (@SanDiegoAirport) February 9, 2017

A National Weather Service Dense Fog Advisory was set to expire at 9 a.m. but delays may be possible throughout the day.

Delays and cancellations may also be possible due to severe winter storms on the East Coast. Travelers headed across the country should also check for delays and cancellations before arriving at San Diego International.

Check flight information here.