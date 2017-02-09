Police seek help identifying woman killed in Escondido hit-and-r - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police seek help identifying woman killed in Escondido hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — Escondido police asked Thursday that anyone who may be able to help identify a woman who was fatally struck by a car to come forward, along with any additional witnesses to the accident.

The victim was hit by a westbound BMW sedan on East Vermont Avenue near South Juniper Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. She died at the scene despite paramedics' attempts to save her life, according to Escondido police.

Authorities were not immediately able to identify the victim, police said. She was only described as "elderly."

The 18-year-old man behind the wheel of the BMW was not injured in the crash and was not suspected of driving under the influence, according to police.

Anyone with information on the victim's identity or who witnessed the crash was asked to call Escondido police Officer Mike Nelson at (760) 839-4407. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (760) 743-8477.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.