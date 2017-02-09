Police seek help identifying woman killed in Escondido hit-and-run

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — Escondido police asked Thursday that anyone who may be able to help identify a woman who was fatally struck by a car to come forward, along with any additional witnesses to the accident.

The victim was hit by a westbound BMW sedan on East Vermont Avenue near South Juniper Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. She died at the scene despite paramedics' attempts to save her life, according to Escondido police.

Authorities were not immediately able to identify the victim, police said. She was only described as "elderly."

The 18-year-old man behind the wheel of the BMW was not injured in the crash and was not suspected of driving under the influence, according to police.

Anyone with information on the victim's identity or who witnessed the crash was asked to call Escondido police Officer Mike Nelson at (760) 839-4407. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (760) 743-8477.