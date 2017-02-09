Family Auto Service in La Jolla

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — Perhaps the only thing more remarkable than Rob Rowsell's three flourishing auto care shops is, well, the fact that he's still alive.

Just five years before opening his first shop with his wife, Claudia, Rob was homeless, jobless and nearly toothless. Constantly in and out of jail, Rob was a seemingly hopeless crystal meth and crack cocaine addict.

That was before he stumbled into a rehabilitation clinic in 1999. And now, just 16 years after his recovery began, Rob and Claudia not only run a successful six-bay shop, Alpine Auto Repair in Alpine, Calif., they also have two more shops in San Diego County: Bob Bowen's Auto Service (25 bays) and Family Auto Service (11 bays). All together, Rob and Claudia's shops employ 34 people and to repair an average of 1,170 cars per month...

"Every day that I wake up and do what I do, as I drive to work, I just praise the Lord," Rob says. "It blows my mind."

And while the journey wasn't easy, Rob and Claudia can now reflect on the hardest and bleakest moments of their lives together and see how it's not only made them better business owners, but better human beings.

KUSI News salutes San Diego's family-owned businesses. Family members from the selected business will be invited to appear on KUSI News Thursday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. live on Good Morning San Diego at their place of business. The interview will focus on the history, successes, struggles and milestones of the family business, plus advice they have for fellow entrepreneurs.

Nominate a business for Family Business Thursday here