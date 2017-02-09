Mesa College opens 'The Stand' to help students in need - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mesa College opens 'The Stand' to help students in need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A place for needy students to acquire food and clothing in an emergency opened Thursday at Mesa College.

The Stand will be located on the second floor of the Student Services Center at the campus in Kearny Mesa.

Of Mesa College students who took part in a national study two years ago, around 39 percent reported having some problems in paying for food. That included about 15 percent who said they had "a lot" or "a tremendous amount" of difficulty purchasing something to eat.

Over 27 percent said they had not paid their full mortgage or rent at some point in the previous year, while 1.3 percent stayed in a shelter and 8 percent lived  in some other form of temporary housing.

The results were roughly similar to students at Miramar College and City College, which has a similar facility. All three campuses are part of the San Diego Community College District.

"We are proud to open this important resource for our students," said Pamela Luster, Mesa College president. "Food insecurity impacts students every day, and we will now be able to help our students stay focused on their academic journey."

College officials said their goal is to provide emergency food resources to increase students' ability to concentrate and be successful in classes. The Stand will also offer free attire appropriate for career fairs, interviews, daily life and the workplace, in order to improve self-esteem and success. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

