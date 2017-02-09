Passerby keeps struggling woman afloat in La Jolla ocean - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Passerby keeps struggling woman afloat in La Jolla ocean

Posted: Updated:

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — Lifeguards and a good Samaritan rescued a woman who was swept off the rocks and into the ocean in La Jolla.

The bystander jumped in after the woman, who can't swim, upon hearing her screaming in the water off the 1300 block of Coast Walk around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The bystander kept the victim afloat until lifeguards took over, according to Monica Munoz, spokeswoman for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The woman was having difficulty breathing after she was brought to shore. Munoz said a lifeguard performed CPR before she was hoisted up the bluff to be taken to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately reported.

The lifeguard who performed CPR on the victim suffered a broken finger in the process and was also taken to a hospital, Munoz said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.