Man pleads guilty to running over Chargers intern, two others in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man who intentionally ran down three pedestrians with his girlfriend's car after getting into a fight with a group of people in Pacific Beach pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Omar Anthony Gutierrez, 24, faces between five and 17 years in prison when he is sentenced April 19.

Deputy District Attorney David McNees said that Gutierrez was attacked in the early morning hours last Aug. 5 and became enraged.

After the fight, Gutierrez and his girlfriend went back to her car, and he drove off and pulled over in the 900 block of Garnet Avenue, essentially waiting for the people who were involved in the altercation to cross the street.

Once they did, Gutierrez ran them over "like bowling balls,'' seriously injuring two people — including San Diego Chargers intern J'ron Erby — and leaving a third with a broken nose and road rash, McNees said. Two others were able to jump out of the way and were not hurt, the prosecutor said.

A surveillance camera captured images of Gutierrez, his girlfriend and the involved vehicle.

McNees said there was evidence that the windshield and the hood of the suspect's car had been changed, and there were efforts to hide the vehicle. Gutierrez was arrested a few weeks later, on Sept. 27.

In his plea, Gutierrez admitted his actions caused Erby to be placed in a coma and caused great bodily injury to another victim.

Gutierrez's girlfriend, 23-year-old Jamillah Jones, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a crime. She will receive probation and up to a year in custody at time of sentencing.