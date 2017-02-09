9th Circuit Court of Appeals votes to uphold suspension of Presi - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

9th Circuit Court of Appeals votes to uphold suspension of President Trump's immigration order

Posted: Updated:
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals voted Thursday to uphold the suspension of President Trump's immigration order. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals voted Thursday to uphold the suspension of President Trump's immigration order.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals voted Thursday to uphold the suspension of President Trump's immigration order.

According to CNN, the ruling was unanimous from a three-judge panel of Judge Canby Jr., Judge Clinton, and Judge Friedland. They ruled the U.S. Government didn't present any evidence to explain why the ban was so urgent. 

Their ruling means that citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries will still be able to travel into the United States. 

"On the one hand, the public has a powerful interest in national security and in the ability of an elected president to enact policies," the judges wrote. "And on the other, the public also has an interest in free flow of travel, in avoiding separation of families, and in freedom from discrimination. We need not characterize the public interest more definitely than this ... The emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied."

Related Link: 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hears oral arguments on President Trump's immigration order

President Trump's immigration order was challenged by two states last week and suspended.

The judges noted that Washington and Minnesota had raised serious allegations about religious discrimination in President Trump's order. The states argued that the order would negatively impact universities, businesses and families and was based on an unconstitutional premise. 

Related Link: Federal judge suspends Trump immigration order

Following the ruling, President Trump took to Twitter saying, "SEE YOU IN COURT ..."

So what happens now?

There are three possible options. First, what's called en banc, which means all the judges of the 9th Circuit Court get to weigh-in on the decision. Second, it could go to the U.S. Supreme Court and third, it will go to trial in a district court. 

Read the court's ruling below: 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.