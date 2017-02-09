9th Circuit Court of Appeals votes to uphold suspension of President Trump's immigration order

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals voted Thursday to uphold the suspension of President Trump's immigration order.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals voted Thursday to uphold the suspension of President Trump's immigration order.

According to CNN, the ruling was unanimous from a three-judge panel of Judge Canby Jr., Judge Clinton, and Judge Friedland. They ruled the U.S. Government didn't present any evidence to explain why the ban was so urgent.

Their ruling means that citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries will still be able to travel into the United States.

"On the one hand, the public has a powerful interest in national security and in the ability of an elected president to enact policies," the judges wrote. "And on the other, the public also has an interest in free flow of travel, in avoiding separation of families, and in freedom from discrimination. We need not characterize the public interest more definitely than this ... The emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied."

President Trump's immigration order was challenged by two states last week and suspended.

The judges noted that Washington and Minnesota had raised serious allegations about religious discrimination in President Trump's order. The states argued that the order would negatively impact universities, businesses and families and was based on an unconstitutional premise.

Following the ruling, President Trump took to Twitter saying, "SEE YOU IN COURT ..."

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

So what happens now?

There are three possible options. First, what's called en banc, which means all the judges of the 9th Circuit Court get to weigh-in on the decision. Second, it could go to the U.S. Supreme Court and third, it will go to trial in a district court.

