Police believe Wednesday Metro PCS robbery connected to string of robberies around county

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators with the San Diego Police Department’s Robbery Unit along with investigators from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department’s Poway and Rancho San Diego Stations are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two unknown suspects wanted for an armed robbery series targeting Metro PCS cellular phone stores.

Case #1: January 25, 2017 – Metro PCS, 8662 Jamacha Road, Spring Valley.

Case #2: January 27, 2017 – Metro PCS, 4202 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego.

Case #3: January 30, 2017 – Metro PCS, 3458 Adams Avenue, San Diego.

Case #4: February 1, 2017 – Metro PCS, 1840 Coronado Avenue, San Diego.

Case #5: February 6, 2017 – Metro PCS, 12643 Poway Road, Poway.

Case #6: February 7, 2017– Metro PCS, 5430 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego.

Case #7: February 8, 2017 – Metro PCS, 6686 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego.

In case #1, one suspect entered the business with a machete, threatened the store employee and demanded cellular phones.

In cases #2, 4, 5 & 7 one suspect entered the business with a semi-automatic handgun, threatened the store employees and demanded cellular phones.

In cases #3 & 6, two suspects entered the store with handguns, threatened the employees and demanded cellular phones.

In cases #4 & 5 one suspect was also armed with a stun gun. The suspects may be using a vehicle driven by an accomplice.

Description of Suspects:

Suspect #1: Hispanic or light skin Black male, 30s, 5’07”-5’09” tall, medium to heavy build. In case #2, he was wearing a black cloth or mask covering his face, dark sunglasses, a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. He is armed with a black semi-auto handgun.

Suspect #2: Hispanic or light skin Black male, 25-30, 6’00”-6’01” tall, thin to medium build. In case #3, he was wearing a black cloth or mask covering his face, dark sunglasses, a dark hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.



Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is asked to call the SDPD’s Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.