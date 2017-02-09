Police believe Wednesday Metro PCS robbery connected to string of robberies around county

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Memorial services were held Saturday for 35-year-old mother of three Monique Clark who was killed in a mass shooting in UTC. The memorial was held at the Rock Church in La Jolla, where hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the life of Monique and for her family and friends to begin the healing process.More>>
An 11-foot-tall statue and plaza honoring Hall of Fame baseball player Tony Gwynn was unveiled May 9 in an emotional ceremony at Lake Poway Tuesday.More>>
A grassroots movement to “roll back” Governor Jerry Brown’s gas tax increase is underway in California.More>>
A state assembly bill that cracks down on the sale of children for sex is one step closer to passage.More>>
After another weekend of stormy conditions in San Diego County that caused even more sewage to spill into the waters off Imperial Beach and the Tijuana River Valley, California State Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) visited and toured the contaminated sites on Friday in an effort to help find solutions to end the spills.More>>
Police are searching for a motorist involved in a hit-and run suspect who fled the scene and left one woman with life-threatening injuries Friday.More>>
It was a big night Friday for the San Diego Mesa College Fashion Department. They held their annual Golden Scissors Fashion Show for the 36th year in a row.More>>
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Friday for the ocean shoreline at Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach.More>>
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the suspect killed Wednesday in a sheriff-involved shooting on the Barona Ranch Indian Reservation.More>>
An out-of-control vehicle slammed into a Miramar-area insurance office Friday, leaving one person injured and prompting a precautionary evacuation of the damaged building.More>>
