Rancho del Rey Middle School teacher under investigation for allegedly showing pornography in class

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A 7th grade teacher at Rancho del Rey Middle School was under investigation Thursday after several students claimed he showed inappropriate material during a class.

According to the Sweetwater Union High School District, the alleged incident was immediately brought to the attention of the school district, who took direct action. They removed the material and the teacher from the class and have started an internal investigation.

The Chula Vista Police Department is currently not involved in the investigation and no arrests or charges have been made. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

