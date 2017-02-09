San Diego City Council to be questioned about ruling on immigration order

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego City Council next week will be asked whether it wants to support the state of Washington's lawsuit against President Donald Trump's so-called travel ban.

San Diego would be one of several major U.S. cities that would come together to back Washington's case, which was upheld at the federal 9th Circuit Court of Appeal.

City Council approval is required before the city of San Diego can initiate or get involved in legal action. City Attorney Mara Elliott plans to brief the council members on the case and seek their direction.

"San Diego was asked by the city of Chicago to join with it in filing an amicus curiae brief in state of Washington vs. Donald Trump,'' Elliott said in a statement. "The travel ban has consequences for San Diego — for our families, our border economy and our innovation and technology sectors. Our voice should be heard.''

Statements released by San Diego city leaders

U.S. Congressman Scott Peters issued the following statement on the unanimous decision of the 9th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals to maintain a freeze on President Trump’s ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries:

“Today's ruling is a reminder that an independent judiciary is a cornerstone of our democracy, rooted in our Constitution, and uninfluenced by badgering and insults from even the President of the United States. No person is above the law. “While the courts took a step forward to block implementation of part of this order, I remain as committed as ever to working with Democrats and Republicans in Congress who know that unconstitutional political rhetoric must be rejected in favor of serious immigration and border policies that promote security and economic growth.”

Senator Kamala D. Harris, a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs and former California Attorney General, also released a statement:

“America draws strength from its reliance on the rule of law and the integrity of an independent judiciary. I wholeheartedly agree with the Ninth Circuit’s decision which recognizes this administration has utterly failed to justify the tremendous harm this ban has inflicted on our country. The Trump administration’s reckless creation and implementation of this ban has jeopardized our national security and undermined our nation’s core values as a place of refuge for those fleeing violence and seeking freedom.”

California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon released the following statement after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision:

“Today’s action is a positive one. It allows for the protection of the public based on facts, not fear, and it preserves our values. While likely not the final word, it is a sign that our system of checks and balances is working.”

Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued the following statement on the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals decision to uphold a federal district court order suspending President Donald Trump’s travel ban.