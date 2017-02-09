New study: Smokers who switch to e-cigarettes reduce exposure to cancer

A new British study released this week shows smokers who switch to electronic cigarettes greatly reduce their risk of exposure to cancer-causing toxins. People who vape inhale Nicotine laden vapors without the smoke or tobacco.

Sounds much healthier on the surface, but that's not the whole story.

The practice of vaping, which was invented in China a decade ago, is now a multi-billion dollar industry in the U.S.

There are hundreds of alluring flavors and it's directly marketed to children.

So what's the impact on their health? And what else should you know about vaping?

KUSI's Sandra Maas sat down with Dr. Laura Crotty Alexander, a pulmonologist at UCSD, who has done extensive research on the impact of electronic cigarettes on our health.