Stolen car leads police on pursuit through City Heights neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Three people were arrested after leading San Diego police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle that crash in a City Heights neighborhood late Thursday, police said.

Officers attempted to pull over a Toyota in City Heights just before 11 p.m. Thursday, but instead of stopping the vehicle sped off, police said. A a brief pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a fence near 47th and Landis streets.

The driver and two passengers were placed under arrested after police discovered the Toyota was a stolen vehicle. Officers conducted a search and discovered a gun inside the vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.