Homeless shelters open in downtown San Diego ahead of storm

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — With a storm heading toward the region, the San Diego Housing Commission announced that two downtown inclement weather homeless shelters will open Friday evening.

Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. will begin check-ins for up to 250 people at 4 p.m. Guests must be out by 5 a.m. PATH San Diego/Connections Housing, 1250 Sixth Ave., can accommodate 30 people. Check-in is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and check-out is at 7 a.m. Meals will be provided at both locations.

Shelters are opened during severe weather conditions, either 50 degrees or below or a 40 percent or greater chance of rain, according to the San Diego Housing Commission.