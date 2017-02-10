Law enforcement searching for suspect wanted for identity theft, - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Law enforcement searching for suspect wanted for identity theft, burglary and possession

Posted: Updated:
37-year-old Chance Arnold Bowman 37-year-old Chance Arnold Bowman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers is working with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force and detectives from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station to find and arrest 37-year-old Chance Arnold Bowman.

He has a $100,000 bail felony arrest warrant for identity theft and burglary. He has previous convictions for identity theft, auto theft, possession of controlled substances, and multiple parole violations.

Chance Arnold Bowman is a White male, standing 6’2” tall and weighing about 160 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Bowman was last seen driving an older model Silver Honda Civic with a red hood and red rear bumper. He is known to frequent the East County area of San Diego.

Anyone with information on the location of this suspect should call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anonymous email and text messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

